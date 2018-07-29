REPORTS OF bipartisanship’s demise may be a little bit exaggerated, because if there’s one thing Republicans and Democrats can still occasionally agree on, it’s cutting taxes or increasing spending, especially to the benefit of favored industries, and charging the cost to the national debt. Irresponsibility, in other words, has a broad constituency. Case in point: the House of Representatives’ 283-to-132 vote Tuesday to eliminate permanently the 2.3 percent excise tax on the medical device industry’s revenues. Fifty-seven of the 283 “yeas” came from the blue side of the aisle.

Congress enacted the medical device levy as part of Obamacare in 2010; it was one of the ways that landmark law paid for expanding health-care coverage to millions of previously uninsured people. The medical device industry has been trying to kill the tax ever since. The industry had to pay it during the first three years since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2013. Then, the industry’s lobby succeeded in getting Congress to enact a series of “temporary” suspensions starting in 2016, the most recent of which expires at the end of 2019.

Despite the fact that they are currently suffering no hardship, medical device companies insist total elimination of the tax is necessary to cure the “uncertainty” clouding the future of their business. Republicans go for this argument because they don’t really need one anyway. They’re always against taxes, especially taxes on business — and really especially taxes on business to support Obamacare. Democrats who oppose the tax do so mainly because they come from blue states with large medical device industries, such as Massachusetts and Minnesota. They echo industry gripes that the tax kills jobs and innovation.

The industry’s self-interested complaints ring hollow, however, when you consider that the entire business depends heavily on government in the first place: Who ultimately pays for surgical equipment, catheters and heart valves if not Medicare, Medicaid, military family health plans and tax-subsidized employer health insurance? Obamacare’s coverage expansion made it possible to sell medical devices even more widely, which is why it was roughly fair as well as expedient to ask the industry for 2.3 percent of its annual revenue, which is well north of $100 billion per year, depending on how you define the market. It’s really more like a rebate to the government than a tax. Democrats who support Obamacare, and who argue for still more government-funded expansions of medical care, ought to appreciate that.

For the time being, the impact of the House vote is mainly symbolic — a talking point for members who are returning home to campaign during the August recess. Given everything else the Senate has on its plate, the upper chamber probably cannot act on the measure soon. When it does, however, passage is not unlikely, given the significant Democratic support for repeal. Medical device tax repeal is a bad idea, but with the opportunistic support of both parties, it may be a bad idea whose time has come.