There’s another part of the voting equation: voter registration. Republicans and extremist judges gutted voting rights and blocked voter registration. The most scandalous: blocking Native Americans in North Dakota from registering and voting because reservations use P.O. boxes for mail. Other dubious acts included massive registration purges in Georgia.
Preventing the full voice of the people to be heard on Election Day is absolutely un-American. For 2020, we can fix registering and voting.
Paul Sullivan, Bethesda