Regarding the May 11 editorial “The safest way to vote”:

The United States must provide simple and safe voting by mail. I voted by mail as an Army soldier stationed in West Germany in 1990. I requested, received, completed and returned my ballot shortly before I deployed to the Gulf War. Voting by mail worked 30 years ago during a war, and it can during the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s another part of the voting equation: voter registration. Republicans and extremist judges gutted voting rights and blocked voter registration. The most scandalous: blocking Native Americans in North Dakota from registering and voting because reservations use P.O. boxes for mail. Other dubious acts included massive registration purges in Georgia.

Preventing the full voice of the people to be heard on Election Day is absolutely un-American. For 2020, we can fix registering and voting. 

Paul Sullivan, Bethesda