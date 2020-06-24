Kentucky voters were on track to turn out in record numbers in the primary, thanks in part to an embrace of mail ballots. Candidates in New York and Kentucky tried to seize the moment as Americans protest racial injustice.

Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Former president Barack Obama appeared at a fundraiser for his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday. Here are presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 11 most logical picks for running mate, ranked. Who do you think his VP pick should be?

On Saturday, President Trump recited a litany of racially offensive stereotypes, sending a signal about how he plans to try to revive his reelection effort. These types of grievances are why, according to political strategists, more female voters have abandoned him.

