I was disheartened by Jerry Brewer’s Nov. 2 Sports column, “Terps players found their voice, and their words spoke volumes,” in that he refused to credit University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh for his actions and decisions. Mr. Loh showed good judgment in recommending that head football coach DJ Durkin be fired. When the University System of Maryland Board of Regents disagreed, Mr. Loh was in a bind. Nevertheless, he made his principled objections clear by announcing that he would resign.

When a backlash developed, Mr. Loh, this time without consulting the board, used his authority and fired Mr. Durkin. The columnists saw the backlash as providing Mr. Loh political cover. Instead, Mr. Loh’s reversal reflects the validation of his concern that keeping Mr. Durkin would harm the university. I suspect he thought this harm was great enough to override any personal costs that bucking the board might bring. Mr. Loh is a person who takes his role responsibility seriously, a phenomenon that may be hard to recognize in this age of political cynicism.

Mr. Brewer was right in praising the football players, students, alumni and politicians who made it clear that Mr. Durkin had to go. But he should have included Mr. Loh among those whose actions were praiseworthy. I fear he has never forgiven Mr. Loh for moving Maryland to the Big Ten.

Richard Lempert, Arlington