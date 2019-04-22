Regarding the April 17 Metro article “Prison workers, inmates are indicted in alleged corruption ring in Jessup”:

As a former corrections officer, I was deeply troubled to see six corrections employees charged with smuggling contraband into a Maryland prison. I was especially upset to see they were smuggling cellphones, as a prisoner using a contraband cellphone nearly ended my life.

In 2010, I was shot six times in the stomach and chest after a prisoner at my facility used a contraband phone to contact and pay a fellow gang member on the outside. My case is far from unique: In one of the most tragic incidents to date, an incarcerated gang member in Georgia allegedly used a cellphone to order the murder of a 9-month-old as retaliation against the baby’s uncle.

Inmates have used phones to harass victims of domestic violence, discourage witnesses from testifying and manage human trafficking rings. Federal officials confiscated more than 5,000 phones in 2016 alone, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Fortunately, there is a solution. A small number of correctional facilities have begun installing wireless containment systems, which prevent unauthorized cellphones from accessing commercial cell networks and identify the phones so they can be confiscated. It is time for Maryland and all other states to follow suit.

Robert Johnson, Sumter, S.C.

The writer is a former corrections officer at the Lee Correctional Facility in South Carolina.