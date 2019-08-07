Regarding the Aug. 4 editorial “Not so fast, California”:

We live in a country in which a person is innocent until proved guilty. The Internal Revenue Service is the proper agency — not editorials, pundits or others — to “judge” what tax laws President Trump or any American violated. If transparency is important, as the editorial claimed, then get Congress to enact a law requiring those running for federal offices (i.e., the president and Congress) to release their tax returns.

Until then, it is just a “tradition” for a candidate to release his or her own tax returns, just as hot dogs and apple pie are American traditions, and not worth getting worked up about when it doesn’t happen.

Bill Hegedusich, Reston

Read more letters to the editor.