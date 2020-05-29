This was big money in those days; an hour and a half mowing and trimming a neighbor’s lawn would buy only two swings (plus a hot dog). The younger boys could barely lift the hammer. But there was always a line. And it was longest when there was still glass to be smashed.

I thought of that grand civic tradition as I studied a photograph from the rioting in Minneapolis. The camera caught a young man with a hammer as he took a whack at a cashier’s scanner inside a looted Target store. Destroying the property of innocent people is wrong and, as a form of political protest, it is usually self-defeating. But I couldn’t deny the visceral appeal of putting that hammer through that glass. Destruction speaks to something in the human back-brain, the seat of anarchy, the root of unruliness.

The satisfaction of swinging the hammer has nothing to do with race or class. If kids in the richest, whitest part of the Twin Cities were invited to whale away at a surplus cashier’s scanner, or most anything else, there would be plenty of takers. Riots become riots because the initial violence gives a kind of permission to indulge the limbic urge to destroy. Breaking windows is contagious; so is setting fires, upending cars and emptying store shelves.

For this reason, the time to stop a riot is not when flames are dancing to the crash and tinkle of shattering glass. Riots must be stopped before they happen. It’s all about prevention. Nearly six years after Ferguson — and close to 55 years after the Watts riot in Los Angeles — the United States still has not taken the obvious preventive measure of consistent, top-to-bottom police reform.

We ask a lot of police officers. They deserve gratitude and respect when they do their jobs well. But they can’t police our streets if they can’t police themselves first. The public has every right to expect police to discipline themselves and one another.

Video of a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on the neck of a prostrate, handcuffed, dying George Floyd, pressing his considerable weight down with a bland, almost bored look on his face, has drawn condemnation from police departments across the country, as Tom Jackman wrote in The Post. Perhaps that’s progress. But what matters more than those distant denunciations is the ho-hum attitude of the officer standing next to the homicide in progress, and the failure of two other officers at the scene to intervene. One sadistic cop might be an aberration; four at the same scene of a minor arrest is evidence of systemic cultural rot.

It’s not enough for Minneapolis to fire the four, or even to prosecute them — although they have all been fired, and the kneeling officer has been charged with third-degree murder. The entire department needs to ask why these individuals fit into its culture. Why did Officer Derek Chauvin think that he could be filmed crushing the life out of a man without consequence? Why did three fellow officers think that they’d be better off letting Chauvin do it than if they stopped him? That’s one sick brotherhood of the badge.

The Minneapolis police union needs to ask whether the dues of law-abiding, well-disciplined officers should be used to hire lawyers for bad cops. The four fired officers are shoulder-to-shoulder behind a wall of silence patrolled by expensive lawyers. That omerta speaks volumes about the real values at work: Job protection matters more than character.

And Minneapolis needs to ask why this department was ever acceptable to the community. Relations between police and citizens of color have been bad for years; this isn’t the first death, and these aren’t the first protests. Yet only one in every 100 citizen complaints leads to disciplinary action. Why have voters tolerated that?

The spread of protests to cities far from Minneapolis is a sign that genuine police reform remains unfinished business from coast to coast. The public must demand it — but only the police can achieve it, by rooting out, rather than covering for, the bad cops in their midst.

Do this with sincere and sustained commitment, do it with energy and pride, and future riots will be prevented. Continued failure to face the issue, however, will only unleash more anarchy and mayhem, as justified protests boil over into senseless, visceral violence.

