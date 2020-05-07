Second, the defenses put forth by Mr. Kavanaugh and President Trump are immature and insufficient. Mr. Kavanaugh decomposed into a childish fit in front of a congressional committee. Mr. Trump denies the claims of more than 12 women and answers nothing. And the press just lets him slide. The Republicans sat silent in both cases and still sit silent.
Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, sat for a difficult 20-minute interview and asked the Senate to investigate. I see lots of hypocrisy here, but not the hypocrisy Ms. Parker described.
Further, Mr. Kavanaugh is poised to take down reproductive rights, voting rights, worker rights and more. Mr. Trump is reprehensible on multiple fronts. Mr. Biden is not. Again, if Ms. Parker wants to discuss hypocrisy, let’s do so.
If the media takes Mr. Biden down, I want it to begin pummeling Mr. Trump with questions, demanding answers. Let’s eradicate the hypocrisy.
Hugh Scott Hammond Jr., Washington