In his June 20 op-ed column, “Superpower chutzpah,” Jackson Diehl accused President Obama of highhandedness, yet nowhere did he even hint at the brazen, highhandedness of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, such as the latter’s demeaning lecture at a recent joint session of Congress or his announcements of increased settlement activity during Vice President Biden’s visit to Israel last year and just before Mr. Netanyahu’s trip to Washington last month.

Harold A. Manger, Darnestown

Jackson Diehl argued that President Obama is pushing Israel too hard to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Missing from the piece was one important reason for the president’s stance: forty-four years of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem and 44 years of gross violation of human rights that the Palestinian people have suffered.

John P. Salzberg, Sandy Spring

The writer is on the board of directors of the Washington Interfaith Alliance for Middle East Peace.

Regarding the June 20 op-ed columns by Jackson Diehl and P.J. Crowley [“It’s time to tell Assad to go”]:

I fail to understand how Mr. Diehl and Mr. Crowley expect that any public statement by President Obama condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would hasten his departure by one minute.

Mr. Obama’s statement urging Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi to step down was most likely directed to members of NATO wavering in their support of the British and French. But, as Mr. Crowley conceded, no military option exists to oust Assad. So who is to consume the forceful statement that all would have Mr. Obama make? I believe any message would go viral on YouTube and ricochet throughout the Twittersphere, but I haven’t seen convincing evidence of any impact beyond this.

Steve Dutky, Takoma Park

Ruth Marcus’s June 22 op-ed column, “Obama’s legal hopscotch,” noted that the White House says U.S. actions in Libya are not “hostilities.” Let me see if I have this right: If Libyan warplanes came to this country and enforced a no-fly zone and then supplied allies with hundreds of bombs to drop on the White House and the Pentagon — that, too, would not be “hostilities”?

David McAuley, McLean