David Ignatius didn’t say it directly in his Jan. 5 op-ed, “40 years into our spat, we still can’t contain Iran,” but who is kidding whom? We are at war. Franklin D. Roosevelt knew what it meant in 1941. Harry S. Truman knew it in 1950 when he started the conflict with North Korea. John F. Kennedy knew it in 1961 when he sent troops to fight North Vietnam. The difference then and now is that then there was no certainty as to the outcomes. The Second World War ended in victory. The others did not.

Now, here we are with a “shoot from the hip” president putting more on the line that could result in an all-out war in the Middle East. That makes me worry about my grandson in the Marines who will be deployed soon after just six months of infantry training since his graduation from high school. Some of this nation’s leaders need to bring some rational thinking to the table on the next step before Iran makes a serious retaliation. It took two years of the 40-year conflict with Iran to resolve the hostage crisis. We have much less time now unless better minds prevail.

William Butler, Falls Church

Where David Ignatius’s Jan. 5 op-ed said “War with Iran has been coming at us in slow motion since 1979,” it should have read “1953.”

While it took the Iranians 26 years to get back at us for engineering the overthrow of their first democratically elected leader, Mohammad Mosaddegh, they did eventually — in 1979.

The Iran nuclear pact was our first relatively normal state interaction with them, along with other nations, and appeared to be a first tentative step to normalized relations. Now, President Trump’s ignorant, egotistical mismanagement has brought us to the brink of war.

Lee Weimer, Bowie