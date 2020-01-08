Now, here we are with a “shoot from the hip” president putting more on the line that could result in an all-out war in the Middle East. That makes me worry about my grandson in the Marines who will be deployed soon after just six months of infantry training since his graduation from high school. Some of this nation’s leaders need to bring some rational thinking to the table on the next step before Iran makes a serious retaliation. It took two years of the 40-year conflict with Iran to resolve the hostage crisis. We have much less time now unless better minds prevail.
William Butler, Falls Church
Where David Ignatius’s Jan. 5 op-ed said “War with Iran has been coming at us in slow motion since 1979,” it should have read “1953.”
While it took the Iranians 26 years to get back at us for engineering the overthrow of their first democratically elected leader, Mohammad Mosaddegh, they did eventually — in 1979.
The Iran nuclear pact was our first relatively normal state interaction with them, along with other nations, and appeared to be a first tentative step to normalized relations. Now, President Trump’s ignorant, egotistical mismanagement has brought us to the brink of war.
Lee Weimer, Bowie