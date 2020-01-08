Now, here we are with a “shoot from the hip” president putting more on the line that could result in an all-out war in the Middle East. That makes me worry about my grandson in the Marines who will be deployed soon after just six months of infantry training since his graduation from high school. Some of this nation’s leaders need to bring some rational thinking to the table on the next step before Iran makes a serious retaliation. It took two years of the 40-year conflict with Iran to resolve the hostage crisis. We have much less time now unless better minds prevail.