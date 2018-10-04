Regarding the Sept. 27 Metro article “Officials celebrate opening of shelter for families”:

This article was a welcome piece of good news. However, the reference to a zoning challenge by Ward 3 (“the wealthiest part of the city”) was unfair and simplistic. While there is a persistent impression that Ward 3 residents are a bunch of rich NIMBYs, the truth is more complicated.

Most neighbors are concerned about the homeless and support the closure of D.C. General. However, there are legitimate concerns about the city’s handling of the project. Our Advisory Neighborhood Commission reported that the addition of a 62-person-capacity patio was an 11th-hour change to the plan not reviewed by the Board of Zoning Adjustment. If the plan can still be changed, why not use the extra space to build an on-site child-care center, currently lacking, instead of a patio? Alternatively, why not use the extra space to provide each family with its own bathroom? As the plan now stands, mothers will have to share a bathroom when preparing their children for a crosstown trip to school on city buses.

The District’s track record does not inspire confidence. The recent rush to demolish a building on the site of D.C. General while exposing children to lead dust is a case in point. Ward 3 neighbors are hoping for the best, but our concerns should be respected. To use a timeworn phrase, “The devil is in the details.”

Gail Markowitz, Washington