James Callan, Arlington
How does blaming China help us respond? Don’t we need an international effort? China has enormous manufacturing capacity and a powerful scientific apparatus. And it may have information on the novel coronavirus that we lack. What is wrong is seeking to blame China for the origin of the crisis during the crisis.
Blame is useful only if it leads to reform and better outcomes (such as getting the Trump administration to finally take responsibility for the distribution of personal protective equipment). President Trump and his administration are doing the opposite to deflect blame and score political points. So shameful, and more so considering that such a strategy may work.
Gerald Lee Vogel, Germantown
In his May 6 Wednesday Opinion column, “Is Huawei a paper tiger?,” David Ignatius wrote that “the outbreak in Wuhan of the novel coronavirus shows how ragged and disorderly the Chinese police state was in the initial weeks of the pandemic. Beijing’s response was to suppress and manipulate information, at home and abroad.” He also asserted that this “looks more like a frantic effort by a one-party state to survive a domestic crisis.”
One wonders how he sees this as different from the response of the U.S. administration.
Noam Stopak, Washington