The marriage rate in the United States is about 50 percent, down from roughly 75 percent in the 1960s, per the Pew Research Center. Ms. Warren’s comments, especially “assuming you can find one,” would imply that a large percentage of men, specifically those with traditional views, are somehow “lesser than” and that their beliefs are limiting their appeal in the marriage market.

Those with religious affiliations, those most likely to hold more traditional views in line with the setup to her (weak) punchline, marry in higher numbers, not lower. Also, according to Pew, those who identify as religious had higher rates of marriage than the general population.

I fear Ms. Warren is lacking someone to explain the difference between something sounding great in a room of like-minded folks and something that comes off as patronizing to the wider world.

Tyler Burns, Gaithersburg

Of course some voters and pundits will find Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) “quip” about same-sex marriage agitating. Disagreements about the content or implications of the quip aside, the Oct. 12 front-page article “Warren’s marriage quip excites and distresses” repeated the claim that Ms. Warren is “being condescending toward white working-class Americans.”

The assertion that rejecting same-sex marriage is a “white working-class” issue is simply incorrect. Plenty of nonwhite, non-working-class people reject same-sex marriage, which the article acknowledged, and plenty of white working-class people support same-sex marriage.

By repeating the assertion that “white working-class voters” — as an undifferentiated mass — will reject Ms. Warren’s “condescension,” the article contributed, presumably unintentionally, to a strategy that equates the bigotry of a minority with the identity of a much larger cohort, thus giving outsize political power to that minority and pushing other issues of concern for working-class voters aside.

Seth Kahn, West Chester, Pa.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has had her “basket of deplorables” moment. Her response to how she would respond to someone whose faith teaches him that marriage is between one man and one woman was not clever but rude, condescending and dismissive.

Her answer was especially disappointing considering that there is a very sensible response to that question. Marriage is primarily a civil function, a legal agreement between two adults conferring certain rights and obligations between the two of them and certain rights and obligations between them as a couple and society. Any religious ceremony is optional and, in itself, does not make a legal marriage — you still need that license from city hall. Churches have every right to decide who may marry under their auspices; they do not have the right to decide who may marry in a civil ceremony.

The irony is that long before same-sex marriage was legalized, there were plenty of religious leaders happy to preside over same-sex unions. These marriages had no legal standing but had all the spiritual standing of any other religious ceremony. It may not be too late for Ms. Warren to reconsider her thoughts on this matter.

Dan O'Day, Alexandria

