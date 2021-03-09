Was it really a lack of resources that accounted for the failures of Jan. 6? Or was it a failure to take seriously the obvious threat posed by a White mob egged on by a president intent on undermining the results of a free and fair election? Congress needs to undertake a far more detailed examination of all that went wrong on Jan. 6 to determine not just how best to secure the Capitol but also the country.

A 15-page report from the task force led by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré outlined a series of recommendations to address what the group characterized as glaring gaps in Capitol security measures. In addition to the increase in staffing, which includes filling vacancies and hiring more intelligence specialists, the task force proposed the creation of a Quick Reaction Forces, establishment of a new federal agency to coordinate law enforcement in the larger Washington area, return of a mounted police unit, increased background checks and installation of a new fencing system. There was no estimate of cost, but Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman had already requested a 21 percent increase in the agency’s budget for fiscal 2022.

There is no question that changes are needed and that the threats against lawmakers, both within D.C. and their home states, demand attention. Some of the recommendations seem to be matters of common sense. Officers should be equipped with body cameras and earpieces. The obscure and cumbersome Capitol Police Board needs to be overhauled. The Capitol’s system of cameras, sensors and alarms should be in sync. We are glad that the task force did not recommend, as some have pushed for, installation of a permanent fence, but much more needs to be known about the mobile and retractable fencing that is being proposed. Another question: When will the monstrous temporary fence that for two months has encircled the Capitol building and its grounds, cutting off precious public access, be taken down?

The report failed to address what Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), among the lawmakers briefed Monday by the task force, called the “underbelly” of the situation: the role of race. Did police botch the response because they didn’t view White supporters of former president Donald Trump as any kind of possible threat? ProPublica has detailed the accounts of some Capitol Police officers contrasting the intensive preparation they received for the protests that followed the death of George Floyd to their lackadaisical preparation for Jan. 6. “We went to work like it was a normal [expletive] day,” one officer said.

It is clear that there is still much fact-finding that needs to be done about Jan. 6, so we again urge Congress to create a bipartisan commission that examines all the factors that led to the violent assault on the Capitol and the nation’s democracy.

