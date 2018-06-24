First lady Melania Trump walks to her vehicle as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Tex. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Regarding the June 22 Style article “First lady’s shelter visit overshadowed by jacket”:

Who knew that an article of clothing could “overshadow,” “shock” and “obliterate,” and be the subject of such speculation and scrutiny? My, my, what’s in a jacket? A jacket by any other name would do the same!

This is much ado about nothing. The pettiness makes me wonder whether there is a bias against women, with so much attention paid to their wardrobe choices and not their character, as compared with men.

Was this a “wardrobe malfunction”? Perhaps. First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, had it right, though, when she tweeted, “If media would spend their time & energy on her [Trump’s] actions and efforts to help kids [being detained at the border] . . . we could get so much accomplished.”

The bottom line is that fashion is a fool. And it is deeds, not words or clothing choices, that reflect one’s character.

Margie Tompros, Woodbridge

In reply to first lady Melania Trump’s question: I’m a mother, grandmother, nurse and former foster mother. After my mother’s role modeling, I’ve made caring my life’s work.

I do care.

Julie A. Cook, Washington