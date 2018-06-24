Regarding the June 22 Style article “First lady’s shelter visit overshadowed by jacket”:
Who knew that an article of clothing could “overshadow,” “shock” and “obliterate,” and be the subject of such speculation and scrutiny? My, my, what’s in a jacket? A jacket by any other name would do the same!
This is much ado about nothing. The pettiness makes me wonder whether there is a bias against women, with so much attention paid to their wardrobe choices and not their character, as compared with men.
Was this a “wardrobe malfunction”? Perhaps. First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, had it right, though, when she tweeted, “If media would spend their time & energy on her [Trump’s] actions and efforts to help kids [being detained at the border] . . . we could get so much accomplished.”
The bottom line is that fashion is a fool. And it is deeds, not words or clothing choices, that reflect one’s character.
Margie Tompros, Woodbridge
In reply to first lady Melania Trump’s question: I’m a mother, grandmother, nurse and former foster mother. After my mother’s role modeling, I’ve made caring my life’s work.
I do care.
Julie A. Cook, Washington