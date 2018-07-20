I haven’t had the luxury of attending a performance of “Hamilton.” However, I feel compelled to challenge Anne Midgette’s dependence on Galina Vishnevskaya’s takedown of opera, “old” singers and “dusty and shopworn” productions [“Art by heart: The ‘Hamilton’ experience,” Arts & Style, July 8].

Most loyal opera lovers listen to the music and appreciate the singers who deliver verismo or bel canto with honest charisma and skill. Never mind chubby, short tenors or fat sopranos.

Nevertheless, I do commiserate with Midgette’s loss of sleep over the “charge” she received after watching “Hamilton.” The same thing has happened to me over live recordings of “Norma” with Maria Callas, and with Callas’s stunning “Anna Bolena,” rebutting her husband, the king.

Midgette demeaned opera as art and praised rap? Good grief.

Claire Windsor, Silver Spring