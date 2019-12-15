And isn’t it strange to learn from Mr. Barr that the investigation resulted from FBI animus against Mr. Trump and a conspiracy to deny him the presidency, when, in contrast to FBI investigations of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president, that investigation was not disclosed to the public before the election?

Mr. Barr must have an extraordinarily low opinion of the intelligence and judgment of the American people to be making these nonsensical assertions. Believe me, the feeling is mutual.

Steven Y. Winnick, Washington

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court was never intended to be used for domestic political spying, but that is what happened in 2016. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI abused the court in other disturbing ways when it sought a warrant to wiretap Carter Page. According to Mr. Horowitz, the bureau misrepresented Mr. Page’s background in its wiretap applications and failed to inform the court that the principal source cited in the applications was a paid political opposition researcher.

As a former party chairman, I learned long ago that opposition research is never designed to establish truth. Rather, it is an exercise in throwing stuff at the wall and waiting to see what sticks. Mr. Horowitz said he could not “speculate” how a properly informed judge might have ruled on the warrants, but if the judge had knowingly approved a wiretap based on opposition research, the judge would have been either very foolish or irresponsible.

Mr. Horowitz also found that the FBI compounded these egregious abuses by altering evidence and suppressing exculpatory information. Such actions are not only unethical, they also are illegal and infringements of citizens’ constitutional rights. While ousted FBI director James B. Comey found vindication in the report, all these abuses occurred under his leadership.

Wesley S. Corber, Purcellville, Va.

