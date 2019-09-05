Columnist

Communities of friends, family and admirers in Washington, Massachusetts and Jordan came together this week to mourn the passing of John Sullivan, former U.S. diplomat, husband, father, humanitarian, cancer survivor and the life of every party he attended. He was 37 years old.

“Sully,” as he was known, last worked at the Financial Integrity Network, an advisory firm, and lived in Washington with his wife, Haya Abu Sharar, who works at the International Monetary Fund, and their 9-month-old daughter, Suzanne. He served the U.S. government during three presidential administrations, most recently as the Treasury Department’s attache at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. He was a longtime spokesman for the Treasury and State departments and a fixture in the Washington foreign policy community.

Sully was also well-respected and well-liked in the several Middle East countries in which he worked over his career. More than 300 people visited his wife’s family’s home in Amman, Jordan, this week to pay their respects, Haya told me, some of whom knew him only by his reputation as a generous and gregarious representative of the United States who worked tirelessly to bridge gaps, solve problems and help people in need.

“He was for everyone, not only for me and our daughter,” Haya said. “He never had an enemy, he never considered anyone an enemy. . . . He thought that he could change everything.”

While visiting his father, Lawrence Sullivan, in their hometown of Worcester, Mass., last week, Sully collapsed and was in an induced coma for several days. He died on Monday evening, surrounded by family and friends. The cause of death remains unclear.

Sully was known as a convener of people whose social gatherings at the embassy in Baghdad grew so popular he had to move them to a larger room. He was fiercely dedicated to his self-assigned mission to prove the U.S. government could be a force for good in the Middle East. He volunteered to go to Baghdad in 2014 and resisted evacuating when the Islamic State was marching toward the city.

“He embodied everything we wanted America to be. He was generous, he was smart, he wanted to make the world a better place, he was willing to work for it, he was willing to sacrifice for it,” said his longtime mentor, Daniel Glaser. “Everywhere he went, that place was better off because he had been there.”

His father told me that ethos came from a family history of service and sacrifice. Sully’s maternal grandfather was a first sergeant during the battle of Guadalcanal in World War II. Lawrence served in the Navy during Vietnam. Sully’s brother, Matthew, served as a Marine in Afghanistan and Iraq.

After eventually being forced to evacuate to Amman, Jordan, Sully met Haya, who then worked with the United Nations. There were inseparable from their first encounter. “They say love at first sight is a lie. It’s not,” Haya said. “Everybody fell in love with him.”

Before marrying Haya, but not solely because of her, Sully converted to Islam and took the Muslim name “Salah Addin,” after the famous 12th-century sultan who fought against the Crusaders. He admired Salah Addin but also liked to tell people it could be pronounced “Sully-Addin.” Sully patiently earned the respect and love of Haya’s Jordanian family, though they were skeptical at first.

Sully not only worked to build understanding of America in the Middle East; he also worked to demystify the Middle East back at home. He persuaded his father to host an Iraqi refugee who worked with the U.S. military and had been forced to flee for his safety.

“He always convinced everyone,” Haya said. “He broke all the rules, that’s John.”

Though he wasn’t working for the U.S. government at the time of his death, Sully’s sudden passing hit hard in the Washington foreign policy community of which he had long been a part.

“The United States continues to benefit from the trusted relationships that he forged as a result of his force of personality and remarkable expertise,” Sigal Mandelker, the treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, told me. “His laughter was infectious and his zest for life was unmistakable.”

I knew Sully for more than a decade. What began as a reporter-official relationship soon became a friendship. His belly laugh as he regaled me with his international adventures still rings in my mind. He was patriotic but not political. He was honest to a fault. He spoke with deep knowledge of the region he was trying to help but also with deep respect for it.

“His ideology was basically, ‘do the right thing and try to make things better,’ ” his father said. “How many people in this world get along with everyone?”

Sully was many things: a loyal Boston sports fan, a doting father, an enthusiastic (if not talented) singer. But foremost, he was an ambassador of the United States in the purest sense. If our government had more people like Sully working in it, our country and the world would be better off. He will be missed.

