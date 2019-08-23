I was stunned, after seeing the Aug. 20 Metro headline “District students improve on exam,” to read the shocking reality in the article. The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers exam, according to the article, identifies students thought to be “college and career ready.” Eighty-five percent of white students in the District passed the English portion, while 27.8 percent of black students passed. At Anacostia High School, the passing rate was 12.5 percent. Is it any wonder why the unemployment and violent crime rates are high in this neighborhood?

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang think these numbers are encouraging because the passing rate has been creeping up by single digits for the past four years. Really? At that rate, it will take a generation for black students to attain acceptable pass rates.

Rather than patting ourselves on the back, we should be ashamed, apologetic and looking for radical changes to our education system that will give these kids the opportunities they deserve — and within our lifetime.

Richard Michaelson, McLean

