The March 2 Metro article “A match made in the forest” celebrated the 85th anniversary of the Wanderbirds Hiking Club. Our father, William Howard Ball, a native Washingtonian, was an avid naturalist and an early member and onetime president of the Wanderbirds. Our mother, Angela (Hosinski) Ball, moved to Washington from South Bend, Ind., in 1940, having passed the civil service exam. Shortly thereafter, she joined the Wanderbirds, where she met our father. The rest is history.

They were an early Wanderbirds romance. They married in 1946. Our brothers — Joseph Ball of Blacksburg, Va., and Gregory Ball of Baltimore — and we wouldn’t be here if it were not for the Wanderbirds.

One noteworthy date associated with the Wanderbirds that our mother related to us is that, after the hike on Dec. 7, 1941, the Wanderbirds had dinner at a restaurant, where they heard on the radio President Franklin D. Roosevelt declaring it a “day which will live in infamy” after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Caroline Ball, University Park

Michael Ball, Silver Spring