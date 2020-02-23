When she’s scared and pretends plush bears are her mother, who really benefits? If a “reasonable fear of torture” has been established, in what world do you send a mother back to her country? In no respect is this U.S. politics, or any idea we stand for. At best it’s abusive, and, at worst, it sacrifices our position as a global leader of opportunity for all.
It’s a sad day in this country when, if you aren’t native-born, you’re treated like less of a person. For the future of our nation and our moral fabric, these policies must be reversed immediately. Don’t let a toxic president set a toxic precedent.
Manu Onteeru, Sterling