Regarding the Feb. 18 front-page article “When Mom is a face on the phone”:

Politics reflects who we are. It represents our most fundamental ideas, how we solve issues that plague us and the means to move forward. That’s not the case today.

President Trump’s policies on family separation are not representative of the United States that I want to live in — a country that cares for minority rights and offers freedom to all. He has turned our country into one built on xenophobia and partisanship, refusing to concede even when it is evident that his solutions are wrong. It’s the families such as Adelaida Reynoso’s that fall victim to this.

When she’s scared and pretends plush bears are her mother, who really benefits? If a “reasonable fear of torture” has been established, in what world do you send a mother back to her country? In no respect is this U.S. politics, or any idea we stand for. At best it’s abusive, and, at worst, it sacrifices our position as a global leader of opportunity for all.

It’s a sad day in this country when, if you aren’t native-born, you’re treated like less of a person. For the future of our nation and our moral fabric, these policies must be reversed immediately. Don’t let a toxic president set a toxic precedent.

Manu Onteeru, Sterling