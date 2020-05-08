Mr. Olsen based his theory largely on an Economist-YouGov poll of 1,500 adult U.S. citizens conducted April 26 to 28. Though that poll indicates that 45 percent of respondents thought it was true that the virus was possibly or probably made in a laboratory, the same poll indicated that by a wide margin, 53 percent to 38 percent, Americans believe President Trump waited too long to act. That is the crucial factor for the election.

Moreover, other responses in the same poll indicate that Mr. Trump is disliked personally, is considered untrustworthy, loses in a matchup with former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and, perhaps most important, by 57 percent to 30 percent, an astoundingly wide margin, respondents thought the country is on the wrong track.

This all suggests to me that the “China card” is not the trump that Mr. Olsen thinks. Rather, it may prove to be the joker in the pack.

Arnold J. Clift, Saxtons River, Vt.

In his May 6 Wednesday Opinion column, “Beware the blame pandemic,” former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels (R) asked that we not play the blame game over the pandemic.

Well, sure, the shoe is on the other foot and it is his ox that is being gored. But in 2012, in his response to then-President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address, he blamed Mr. Obama for the bad economy. And, of course, that bad economy was the result of the George W. Bush administration policies that led to the Great Recession, coupled with the GOP’s opposition to stimulus packages.

Now that a Republican is in the White House, Mr. Daniels would prefer we not look at the man behind the curtain.

But we are not fooled. President Trump and his enablers have totally botched the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to economic meltdown and tens of thousands of avoidable deaths.

The GOP is not ready for prime time, and Mr. Daniels knows it.

Orin Hollander, Jamison, Pa.

In arguing against holding this administration accountable for its conduct during the coronavirus pandemic, former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels (R) diminished the proper role of citizens in our democracy. We all have a right to information about what the government is doing. Judging whether those who claim to be acting in the interests of the public are doing so is our job.

Why is Mr. Daniels suggesting, now, that the administration not be held accountable? We already know (a) the government delayed in addressing this serious disease, (b) some oversight professionals and scientists were fired for doing their jobs, and (c) the president’s unqualified son-in-law failed to solve the problem of providing safety equipment to medical workers. Undoubtedly, there is much more.

Mr. Daniels “earnestly hope[s] that our public officials, who are acting on the best (they believe) intelligence available to them, have chosen wisely.” Because he “hopes” so does not mean that the administration has done so. Likewise, we should not have to accept these judgments on faith. Corruption and incompetence thrive when citizens are told to withhold judgment.

Martha Solt, Chevy Chase

The novel coronavirus lockdown has blurred the boundaries between humankind and wildlife. Flamingos are flocking to Mumbai in record numbers. Wild monkeys are roving the streets of Delhi. My Northern Virginia neighbors are spotting coyotes in their backyards. In light of the pandemic and subsequent decrease in human intervention, wildlife is flourishing and making a surprise appearance at the fore of our culture. The Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act (WCCA) of 2019, introduced to the House by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), would ensure that, post-pandemic, millions of species can thrive in peace in wildlife corridors on protected lands.

Our representatives must prioritize solutions to the public health and economics crises, but there are opportunities to tackle low-hanging fruit. Why not quickly pass environmental bills that most constituents agree upon? The WCCA is wildlife’s best chance for federally funded space to thrive. And, perhaps, one day, coyotes could prowl freely in their own dedicated habitat.

Caroline Heilbrun, Fairfax Station

The writer is a volunteer with the

Endangered Species Coalition.

The May 3 Arts & Style article on movies in the time of pandemic, “Movies in enclosed spaces speak to our moment,” spoke to how restrictions on movements and spaces force directors and screenwriters to be creative.

It recalls a talk by the great Spanish director Carlos Saura, who came to the Kennedy Center after the fall of the Spanish fascist dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. At the time, Mr. Saura had just come out with his film “Mamá Cumple Cien Años,” which was nominated for an Academy Award in the best foreign language film category. He had to avoid the censors for most of his moviemaking career. Mr. Saura predicted (accurately as it turned out) that Spanish filmmakers would stop being as creative as they were formerly because they did not have to fight against Franco’s censors.

If any light can be seen in this long, dark tunnel, perhaps it is that we are all called upon to be more creative than in our normal lives, to survive and flourish in these dark times.