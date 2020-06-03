President Trump in the White House Rose Garden on Monday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)By Letters to the Editor June 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDTIn his May 31 Outlook essay, “No, Trump won’t end the rule of law in America,” Richard Painter made an unconvincing case. He argued that President Trump knows the law; he just thinks it does not apply to him.Sadly, Mr. Trump has so ignored the law and has set up the institutions and courts to so ignore the law that we are perilously close to the end of justice in the United States.We will only know that there is truly equal justice when Mr. Trump is in prison. Bill Mims, Vienna Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsGet our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy