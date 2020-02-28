It’s also puzzling why the editors said that the commission is “just spending more without attacking the inherent problems,” as the Thornton Commission did in 2002, even though the Kirwan Commission is recommending wide-ranging improvements in student instruction, teacher training and development — as well as setting internationally accepted performance benchmarks. Thornton increased funding but did not address instruction. And how can the editorial say that the commission is not insisting on “real accountability” when it proposes an accountability oversight board to monitor improvements in both instruction and administration?
While the editorial acknowledged that the performance of Maryland schools was once first in the country but is now in the middle, it offered vague palliatives that are less specific than the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations. Why should Maryland residents accept any decline in test performance when the U.S. census says that Maryland has the highest median household income in the United States, 11 states spend more on students, and more than 20 states have higher test scores? We can afford to help our students do better.
Len Zuza, Solomons