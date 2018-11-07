One need look no further than the long list of storage sites of toxic materials to see why residents of Chatham and adjacent counties in central Virginia are deeply concerned about the efforts to open the area to uranium mining [“Uranium balm in Va.?,” Metro, Nov. 5].

Over the past several months, we have seen how such things as violent weather can and do compromise areas storing toxic materials supposedly “safe” to the local area. From mine tailings’ contamination of groundwater to swine waste lagoons polluting nearby waterways, we have more than adequate data and information to support opposition to these new efforts and raise concern about low federal standards for such facilities. As a former resident of Halifax County (next door to Pittsylvania County), I completely understand any efforts to give central Virginia an economic boost after losing its once-lucrative tobacco industry, and I understand the desire for a private landowner to exploit his property as he deems best. In this case, though, efforts to mine uranium would result in a high degree of environmental compromise and natural destruction to one of the nation’s oldest agricultural areas.

Virginia is right in working to prohibit this mining effort, and is showing the commonwealth’s appreciation and understanding of our heritage and the natural asset that agricultural areas represent to future citizens and their options for the future.

Derek T. Havens, Mason Neck