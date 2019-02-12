President Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 5 at the U.S. Capitol, in front of Vice President Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 5 news article “Trump to announce plan to curb HIV”:

The global community is at a tipping point in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Although the epidemic is rarely acknowledged as a public-health threat in the United States, the president gave it welcomed visibility in his State of the Union speech. The president’s pledge to end HIV/AIDS by 2030 was part of a collection of health policies in his address, but it is one of those goals with a clear path to success if we invest to scale up evidence-based solutions and reach those most affected.

Around the world, there are still nearly 37 million people living with HIV and more than 900,000 AIDS-related deaths each year. And about 1,000 adolescent girls and young women are infected with HIV every day.

It is time to act with urgency and invest to end the AIDS epidemic. That begins with budget increases for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund to Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria — a public-private partnership that has worked alongside PEPFAR to cut the number of AIDS-related deaths in half since 2005 and encourages other countries around the world to contribute more to the fight.

Chris Collins, Ellicott City

The writer is president of Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.