The article failed to recognize the prominent statue of Frederick Douglass also in front of the Talbot County Court House. Douglass was born in Talbot County, and the sculpture was erected in 2011. The article led one to believe that the Talbot County Council is insensitive to Mr. Herr’s goal of removing the Talbot Boys monument and to the issues of race and the Confederacy. I argue that the presence of the Douglass sculpture and local activities commemorating Douglass are positive steps being taken by the citizens of Talbot County and local government to grapple with the issues of race and the Confederacy.