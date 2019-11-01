Regarding the Oct. 28 Metro article “His Mission: Make Md. take down its Confederate monuments”:

Like Henry Herr, I, too, find Confederate monuments on courthouse properties throughout the offensive. The monuments should be relocated to more appropriate settings, such as local cemeteries. 

Charlottesville has a similar monument in front of its courthouse, which I find more offensive than the controversial equestrian sculptures of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. These monuments often bear the names of soldiers or list military units that fought for the Confederacy. The Confederate Army and Confederate soldiers, whether volunteer or conscripted, fought to uphold the Constitution of the Confederate States of America, which not only maintained slavery but also its extension into any captured territories.

The article failed to recognize the prominent statue of Frederick Douglass also in front of the Talbot County Court House. Douglass was born in Talbot County, and the sculpture was erected in 2011. The article led one to believe that the Talbot County Council is insensitive to Mr. Herr’s goal of removing the Talbot Boys monument and to the issues of race and the Confederacy. I argue that the presence of the Douglass sculpture and local activities commemorating Douglass are positive steps being taken by the citizens of Talbot County and local government to grapple with the issues of race and the Confederacy. 

I support Mr. Herr’s cause, but we should not fail to recognize the progress that is being made.

Edward McManus, Washington

