Gail Weiss, right, waves to passing drivers outside the Montgomery County Council building during a protest against a zoning amendment on July 9 that will loosen restrictions for auxiliary dwelling units. (Rebecca Tan/The Washington Pos)

The July 29 editorial “Montgomery’s smart move on housing” missed a critical point on affordable housing. The editorial correctly stated that loosening the restrictions on accessory dwelling units might result in a limited number of additional units compared with the demand for affordable housing in the county. However, we cannot build our way out of the housing affordability crisis. New apartment construction in Montgomery County and beyond proves that high-demand markets crave luxury housing development, which has little impact on preserving the affordability, quality and stability of the existing housing stock. Only public policy specifically directed at balancing market forces with the public interest does that, including recent investments in the Housing Initiative Fund and rent subsidies. They also must include aggressive housing code and renters’ rights enforcement to ensure that renters are not forced from their homes because of negligent maintenance or by abusive and retaliatory landlord practices that threaten tenants with eviction without just cause.

The broader housing debate should focus on the quality, affordability and stability of individuals and families once they rent their homes.

William J. Roberts, Clarksburg

The writer is chair of the board of directors of

the Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

