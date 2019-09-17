Listening to the Democratic presidential candidates promote their various plans is confusing. I am having difficulty understanding how universal Medicare would eliminate private insurance. Most Medicare recipients would not dream of not having a private supplemental insurance plan.

We pay for Medicare coverage just as we pay for private insurance. The cost may be subsidized, but it is substantial. If we include everyone in the system, it would seem that the expense would be prohibitive without private supplemental coverage. The voters, at least those interested, would benefit from understanding how the monumental restructuring of health care proposed by some of the candidates could actually be accomplished. The so-called 1 percent are not going to willingly knuckle under to a wealth tax. Health care is a vital element of life. It is time for the United States to come to grips with the issue as other societies have, some more successfully than others. It is a necessary part of the fabric of a society as productive as ours.

Richard Craig, Fairfax

