Nick Hargrove reels in a cage of oysters that his business partner, Derek Wilson, picked off the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay on Feb. 18. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

In opposition to President Trump, Republicans and Democrats agree on the need to continue funding the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program. The Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan is a federal-state partnership that includes six states and the District. Mr. Trump proposes slashing the budget by 90 percent. I agree with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) that, in addition to the obvious environmental concerns, the economic benefits, including tourism, seafood and boating, are great. The benefits to the economy will entice Republicans. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the chairman of the Chesapeake Executive Council, has always expressed the need for strong legislation to promote a clean and flourishing bay.

Although Mr. Trump has never hidden his disregard for the environment, he promised to procure a robust economy. There is bipartisan agreement in Maryland and Virginia that our economy rests on the good health of the Chesapeake Bay. Restaurants provide local seafood to tourists and locals alike. We need to defeat this assault on the environment.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

The writer is a member of the Sierra Club Energy Committee’s Clean Transportation Group.