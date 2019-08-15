The Aug. 12 front-page article “President strains to shake label of ‘racist’ ” was one more effort among seemingly thousands that probed and cogitated whether President Trump is racist.

We cannot plumb the depths of another human being’s racism, xenophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, sexism or other bigotry. We can only observe words and deeds. In Mr. Trump’s case, people of color and others who hear them might cite his calling their ancestors’ homes “shithole countries,” to which they should “go back”; promoting the lie that then-President Barack Obama was not U.S.-born; and so much more. They might well conclude Mr. Trump is racist, while his supporters may predictably deny it.

What can we expect from such a “debate”? Isn’t it time to just do what truth-tellers do and, meanwhile, find more substantive news topics?

Chris Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.

