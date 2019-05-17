I disagree that we should “tune out the news” as suggested by David Von Drehle in his May 15 Wednesday Opinion essay. He is right that the news has often been crazy and that it is more ubiquitous today than ever. But never have we had a person at the helm who lies on an almost daily basis and who routinely incites divisiveness, hatred and violence with his demeanor and rhetoric. To tune out would be ignoring a serious problem and normalizing this behavior in our country. On the contrary, we must tune in to what is happening and speak out against this behavior.

JoAnn Milliken, Alexandria