The Oct. 25 letters “No to a carbon tax” suggested that a carbon tax is a political impossibility, that consumers would bear the costs once rebates ended and that lower-income households would unfairly bear the costs. A bill in Congress adopts an approach that addresses these concerns.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would impose an increasing carbon tax at the source, such as the mine, well or port, and distribute the proceeds to all households in the form of monthly dividends. As for political feasibility, conservatives such as George P. Shultz, James A. Baker and Henry Paulson support this approach. Recent polls show a majority of young Republicans also support the idea of a carbon tax. While it will take effort to get the bill passed, it has bipartisan appeal.

As for rebates drying up once fossil fuels are no longer used, by then, clean energy should be affordable because of market forces pushing the growth of clean energy.

Finally, because their carbon footprint is lower, the dividend will allow lower-income households to bear price increases that the tax generates as market forces move us away from carbon-based energy. A little faith in what is possible can go a long way.  

Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville

The writer is the leader of the Bethesda Chevy Chase chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

