As for rebates drying up once fossil fuels are no longer used, by then, clean energy should be affordable because of market forces pushing the growth of clean energy.
Finally, because their carbon footprint is lower, the dividend will allow lower-income households to bear price increases that the tax generates as market forces move us away from carbon-based energy. A little faith in what is possible can go a long way.
Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville
The writer is the leader of the Bethesda Chevy Chase chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
