The Oct. 25 letters “ No to a carbon tax ” suggested that a carbon tax is a political impossibility, that consumers would bear the costs once rebates ended and that lower-income households would unfairly bear the costs. A bill in Congress adopts an approach that addresses these concerns.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would impose an increasing carbon tax at the source, such as the mine, well or port, and distribute the proceeds to all households in the form of monthly dividends. As for political feasibility, conservatives such as George P. Shultz, James A. Baker and Henry Paulson support this approach. Recent polls show a majority of young Republicans also support the idea of a carbon tax. While it will take effort to get the bill passed, it has bipartisan appeal.