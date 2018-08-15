George F. Will, in his Aug. 12 op-ed, “Recounting the Reagan doctrine,” concluded that “if you want peace, prepare for war.” So, if you don’t want peace, don’t prepare for war. On the other hand, if you want war, prepare for peace. And, if you don’t want war, don’t prepare for peace.

I thought I wanted peace, but now I’m not so sure. We could save billions of dollars in military spending by wanting war but preparing for peace. When I was in college, I was exempt from my logic course’s final exam. That was a long time ago. Today, I’m confused.

Anthony J. DiStefano, Milton, Del.