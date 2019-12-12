Much critical commentary has focused on Attorney General William P. Barr’s comments on the report. His actions are more important than his comments. He appointed John Durham, a senior career prosecutor, to investigate the full picture of how and why the FBI conducted a investigation into an ongoing presidential campaign.

That’s no small matter. If the attorney general did not see to it that this unprecedented use of investigative authority was thoroughly examined and addressed, he would be derelict in his responsibilities to preserve and protect the Justice Department. That we now know the FBI investigation produced nothing of substance before the election but nonetheless gained more steam afterward only underscores the need to investigate.

Thus, Horowitz’s report is not and should not be taken as the final word on the FBI’s investigation. What the report does clearly establish is renewed importance to consider whether laws were broken in the course of pursuing the investigation. If, in fact, there was wrongdoing, only then should final determinations be made as to the intent of anyone responsible for it.

Separately, we need further examination on whether political bias motivated the investigation. Horowitz reports a lack of evidence of a political bias to open the investigation, given the low threshold for doing so. That finding has value, but it does not negate other troublesome facts he reports.

For example, the FBI’s decision to open an investigation into an entire presidential campaign — as opposed to individuals, as is typical — was unprecedented. And it was further troubling given that the same FBI leadership loudly and publicly passed on recommending charges for the opposing presidential candidate on allegations of systemic national security breaches. In the process of the investigation, they also failed to account for the fact that the Democratic National Committee hired Fusion GPS, a U.S. political consulting firm with ties to Russia, which then pulled together derogatory personal information about Donald Trump from a foreign source, former British spy Christopher Steele.

These are facts. Considered alone, Horowitz may be right about lack of evidence of bias. But common sense requires anyone with supervisory authority over the FBI to consider the objective inferences those facts present and dig deeper.

To that end, Horowitz details a series of steps taken at FBI headquarters that resulted in false information being submitted to judges to obtain a warrant for the surveillance of Trump campaign staffer Carter Page. Former FBI director James B. Comey calls these “mistakes,” which he attributes to typical human failures. But these were no mistakes: Horowitz reports that the FBI, through one of its in-house lawyers, purposely doctored an email message to conceal that Page was an asset of another agency in the U.S. intelligence community. That fact was material to an objective assessment of the justification for Page’s surveillance.

The FBI has, on far flimsier facts, investigated and prosecuted others for making false material statements to government organs. But even if prosecution is not warranted, what motivated such wrongful overreach by an FBI lawyer? Human frailty? A mere mistake? Please.

These and other raw facts throw great doubt on the predication for continued investigation, yet on it went. Why? These are not people making “mistakes” in the normal course of everyday life; these are senior government officials entrusted with great powers of law and the responsibility to exercise it with the utmost care.

Horowitz rightfully underscores that the investigation was abnormally born, pursued and supervised out of FBI headquarters by the agency’s senior leadership (whereas typical investigations fall under the auspices of career people in the FBI’s field offices). That is not just a factor for people steeped in FBI culture to appreciate. It is, in fact, a practice that is designed to help keep the work of the FBI’s dedicated career agents out of Washington’s political fray.

Much has also been made about the need to preserve FBI “independence.” I beg to differ. The FBI — indeed the law enforcement functions of the entire Justice Department — should be independent of political motives and objectives. Horowitz’s report raises more questions than answers as to whether the FBI transgressed that standard, which is why the FBI should be firmly under the supervision of the Justice Department and attorney general.

It is absolutely critical to maintaining the integrity of the FBI and its work that these matters be thoroughly, objectively and timely investigated. Horowitz has greatly advanced that effort, but much more remains to be done. Did the FBI’s investigation — in part or by some — attempt to hobble or even prevent a president from executing the responsibilities of his office? How is it not obvious that the people deserve an answer?

