It is we who do not understand. It is we who do not know what a person without language knows or comprehends. For Michael and many like him, the neurological ability to generate consistent and measurable responses is significantly impaired. We may measure what a person does because we can perceive actions or their results. We cannot observe or measure the thoughts that drove those actions. In more than three decades of involvement with individuals like Michael, I learned that it is fallacious and wrong to assume I can know what they can or cannot understand.