It sounds interesting, but we don’t need it. The currency we have now is fine. What we really need are ways to prevent or cure diseases: diabetes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, cancer, macular degeneration — the list is endless. We also need to be able to tame hurricanes and extinguish forest fires faster. Any of the above-mentioned endeavors would be a better use of Facebook’s resources than the development of a new currency.