The justices will decide, perhaps as soon as Thursday, whether to hear a handful of gun cases that have emerged from various appellate courts. One is a challenge to a Maryland law requiring people to have a permit to carry firearms in public, unless they are going hunting or engaging in other similar activities. Another concerns a California law that requires guns sold in the state to come with safety features to, for example, prevent accidental discharge. Yet another is a dispute over a Massachusetts ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Each of these laws is modest and carefully tailored to respect the Second Amendment as the court interpreted it a decade ago. While highly favorable to pro-gun interests, the court’s decision in its landmark 2008 gun case, District of Columbia v. Heller, declared that “the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited,” and it does not guarantee that people can “keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” The justices insisted that many firearms restrictions were “presumptively lawful,” including “longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” Nor was this an exhaustive list, the justices said.

Since Heller, there has been virtually no disagreement among lower courts about how to apply these principles. Appeals courts have established a working consensus on how to evaluate gun measures, carefully following the Supreme Court’s guidance. When there is no disagreement among circuit courts, the Supreme Court typically declines to step in.

The court refused last month to consider a New York gun law that New York City repealed while it was being litigated, saying the case was moot. In dissent, Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have taken the case and repudiated the law. Meanwhile, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh sided with the majority of the court that rejected the case, but insisted that the court should address the Second Amendment “soon,” suggesting at least four conservative justices are searching for a gun rights case on which to take a stand.

The fact that the Supreme Court is now more conservative than it was a decade ago is no reason to upend — once again — its Second Amendment directives. Such a naked power play would only imperil the court’s fragile credibility.

