For instance, the White House coronavirus task force’s model projects that even with maximum social-distancing measures, deaths will continue at least through June. President Trump’s former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, among other public health experts, also expects a renewed outbreak in the fall.

Economic forecasts are all over the map, but most analysts appear to expect double-digit output declines this quarter. Unemployment over the same period could range from 10.5 percent to 40.6 percent, according to back-of-the-envelope calculations from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. For context, unemployment during the Great Recession peaked at 10 percent.

Perhaps even more daunting is the anticipated duration of such suffering. Last week, the Congressional Budget Office said it assumes unemployment will be 9 percent at the end of 2021. Yes, more than a year from now.

In other words, no matter how much we will it, a swift economic bounceback doesn’t seem likely.

You’d never know this from the ways that Trump or his senior aides have repeatedly played down public health and economic risks. Initially, they proclaimed the virus “contained” and said an early count of 15 cases “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” (As of Monday, there were more than 350,000 confirmed cases.) They’ve said a vaccine was imminent (it’s likely at least a year away). They said the economy would be “opened up” by Easter (nope). And so on.

Even now, Trump pledges that crowded public events will be back “sooner rather than later.” Asked Saturday about the contingency plan for the Republican National Convention scheduled for August, he responded: “We have no contingency plan.”

This might as well be the slogan for his entire presidency.

Perhaps the disconnect between Trump’s happy talk and actual facts (or data-based forecasts) reflects his pathological inability to think about the future. More charitably, maybe Trump and other officials are merely trying to keep Americans hopeful. After all, mass panic is unhelpful.

Certainly those of us in the media who cite dire (but very much mainstream) predictions are accused of being Debbie Downers, alarmists or ghouls cheering on catastrophe. This is flatly, offensively false. We and our loved ones are among the sick and dying; we, our friends, colleagues and neighbors are also losing jobs. I will be extraordinarily relieved if the projections cited above turn out in a year to have been too pessimistic. I am wholeheartedly rooting for better outcomes.

But we won’t get better outcomes by wishing away risk, or by enabling a government that repeatedly overpromises and underdelivers.

Improperly managed expectations can lead to fewer adaptive measures and thus greater spread of illness. A new working paper based on recent surveys in Italy found that people are less likely to comply with social-distancing and isolation orders if those mandates are extended longer than initially expected. That is: If the government tells people stay-at-home measures will be lifted by Easter and they’re not, compliance will be worse than if the government had given a more conservative time frame.

Better-managed expectations would also result in more proactive policy.

Perhaps swayed by the White House’s pollyanna-ish propaganda, senior lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have suggested there is no reason to rush a “phase four” coronavirus relief bill. But damage already done to families’ finances and state budgets, as well as foreseeable risks to the still-seemingly-distant November election, suggest otherwise.

It’s hard, of course, to find a middle ground between frightening people and offering false hope. Public officials could start by offering greater transparency about what they know, what they expect and the possible range of outcomes. (The White House’s actual public health experts and some governors, such as New York’s Andrew M. Cuomo (D), have mostly been doing this.)

Second, rather than setting arbitrary deadlines for when the economy will “reopen” or making definitive predictions about unproven treatments, explain what benchmarks for success would look like. Tell voters and state and local officials what kinds of conditions would lead to economic normalization, and how to judge various health interventions.

Finally: Start developing — and communicating — some damn contingency plans.

