People come to pay their respects Monday to those who lost their lives in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting over the weekend. (Megan Jelinger/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the Aug. 4 front-page article “20 dead in chaotic El Paso shooting”:

This past weekend, I spent time with 2,000 of my fellow Moms Demand Action volunteers in the District to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our communities. Yes, that is right: 2,000 people gathered because they are passionate about this issue, and they all vote. As we met, we heard the tragic news of yet another horrifying shooting, but there are 100 people each day around this country who die from gun violence.

Though there are many actions we can take, first we need to have our senators find the courage to do what more than 90 percent of Americans support and pass universal background checks. H.R. 8 was passed by the House of Representatives months ago; now it is up to the Senate.

Joy McManus, Alexandria

The writer is a member of the Alexandria chapter of Moms Demand Action.

I am a Montgomery County Public Schools teacher. I am returning to work this week for leadership meetings in a space where I received the district-mandated “safety training” last May. That training included an armed SWAT team member ridiculing other teachers who made reasonable choices to protect themselves in drills and instructions about our “choices”: run, hide or rush an assailant with an automatic weapon with our bare hands. None of these choices is acceptable to me for myself, my colleagues or my students.

Until we address white supremacy, toxic masculinity and access to military-style assault weapons, it is ludicrous to “train” education professionals in response to such a traumatic event. Until those roots of mass shooting are appropriately addressed, nothing will change.

Laura M. Dorn, Washington

I wish President Trump would use his executive power for good and ban all assault weapons now.

Theresa Sanders, Gaithersburg

When is enough enough? These senseless tragedies can be laid right at the doorstep of the White House. President Trump encourages this life-destroying behavior by his racist tweets and comments. His slogan more appropriately should be “Make America Hate Again,” because that is what he encourages.

Shame on the Republicans who make the hypocritical gesture of “offering their prayers” for the victims. Instead of that meaningless “sympathy,” they should get on board and pass sensible gun laws that would save countless people before they become victims: banning automatic weapons and those weapons that can readily be converted to automatic, and mandating universal background checks. Apparently, Republicans prefer to pander to the National Rifle Association for votes and money rather than doing their job protecting the American people.

Joe Mistrett, Chevy Chase

After the apparently hate-based massacre in El Paso, authorities, including the governor, mayor and police chief, held a televised news conference and congratulated their first responders in arriving within six minutes of being notified of the shooting. They withheld the name of the shooter, rightly arguing that fame is what such deranged people seek. There has been an accelerating number of such mass shootings this year.

But real success would be prohibiting the legal sale of AK-47 and similar semiautomatic combat-style rifles to anyone who wants to buy them. In the written 5-to-4 District of Columbia v. Heller Supreme Court decision, which dramatically expanded the Second Amendment rights of individuals to possess guns outside of militias, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia explicitly excluded military-style weapons from that right.

In September 2004, a “conservative” Congress allowed the 1994 Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act , commonly called the federal assault weapons ban, to expire per a 10-year sunset provision. Its constitutionality was never challenged. It could have prevented this massacre.

Barry Mendelsohn, Ashburn

As the 250th and 251st mass shootings this year occurred, I felt powerless to change the status quo. I am asking the Republican Party to solve the problem. Thoughts and prayers are not working. Every idea that I feel would have an impact has been laughed down by the people in power and the organizations supporting them. I ask the president and the members of the Senate and the House to work with the National Rifle Association, Fox News and other conservative voices to develop a policy that will markedly and measurably reduce the number of mass shootings. I ask the public servants to use their offices, research teams and all instruments at their disposal to develop a plan that they find acceptable. Other nations solve this issue through legislation. It’s on you.

I ask the American voter to demand this of our elected officials and hold them accountable if they do not develop a coherent policy that works.

Edwin Kirschner, Ashburn

