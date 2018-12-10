In his Dec. 6 op-ed, “A moment of unity for the high court,” George F. Will opined about the dusky gopher frog and the unanimous Supreme Court rejection of the government’s designation of some privately owned land as critical habitat for the endangered species. He could have been writing about humanity itself. Pity the poor dusky gopher frog that needs and has lost a suitable environment to survive, and pity us, poor creatures, who also need a suitable environment that we are losing swiftly to short-term greed and an administration that is ignoring the effects of climate change. We, too, may soon follow the fate of the gopher frog.

Joyce Siegel, Rockville