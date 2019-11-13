The greatest lesson from this profoundly moving story was when Frances Becker, a Griffith descendant, was advised to refer to the King ancestors as being “enslaved” rather than as “slaves.” Ms. Becker conceded: “I’m a work in progress.” We as individuals and as a nation must all be “works in progress” as we continue to struggle with the painful experience of slavery. We have much to learn from these two remarkable families and their inescapable bond.

Larry K. Houck, McLean

In the article “At a Gaithersburg farm, an unlikely bond forms,” John B. King Jr. eloquently credited his enslaved ancestors for the life he and his family enjoy today. Would that they could know not only of their descendant’s accomplishments in educational equity as President Barack Obama’s education secretary but also of the strength of character that made his department such a wonderful place for employees to work and achieve together the noble goals he set.

My husband was Mr. King’s deputy general counsel, and he never stopped marveling at the collegiality and cohesiveness Mr. King was able to establish among their widely diverse cadre. He has done those forebears proud.

Marilyn Urwitz, Washington

