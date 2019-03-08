Regarding Michael Gerson’s March 5 op-ed, “Our president lacks dignity”:

With his usual dignified eloquence, Mr. Gerson aptly described the man who for more than two years has occupied the White House. Many will agree with Mr. Gerson’s assessment given President Trump’s penchant for individual character assassination; his crude attacks on Democrats and ethnic/racial groups; and his denigration of those perceived as threats or who have failed to pay proper homage to his ever-increasing narcissism.

As Mr. Gerson suggested, Mr. Trump revels in his own indignity. What’s more, he does not recognize the dignity of all Americans, each of us guaranteed the respect and protections of our Constitution. Mr. Trump’s dangerously erratic mind-set continues to affect his judgment and decision-making, both at home and abroad.

Richard W. Stinson, Bethesda

It is time for the president to stop hugging the U.S. flag at events such as the Conservative Political Action Conference. The U.S. flag code not only states that “No disrespect should be shown to the flag,” but it also explicitly proscribes using the flag “in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.” It is incumbent on President Trump, as our nation’s leader, to lead by example. He should adhere to both the letter of the flag code and to its spirit.

Jason V. Morgan, Vienna