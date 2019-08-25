The Aug. 22 Thursday Opinion essay by Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein, “Do your duty, America,” hit a significant issue that seems to have been lost in the bipartisan bickering to which the republic had been subjected on a sadly increasing basis. Duty is indeed a value that all Americans need to be mindful of on a daily basis. I am not sure that the United States is doing its duty. Just as many schoolchildren across this land recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag each school day, all of us need a reminder that as citizens, we have an existential duty to serve America.

Harry R. Marshall Jr., Chevy Chase

