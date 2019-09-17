Regarding the Sept. 15 Metro article “It’s on: Va. voters flip switch for ‘off-off-year’ elections”:
A Democratic legislature would redraw voting districts following the 2020 Census, but Virginia voters should not rejoice or weep. In 2011 Virginia lawmakers engaged in bipartisan gerrymandering: Over a gentleman’s agreement, the Democrats gerrymandered the Senate and the Republicans gerrymandered the House, giving us both racially and partisan gerrymandered districts. The racial gerrymander was cured by the courts, but the partisan gerrymander lives on. Gerrymandering is unacceptable no matter which side does it, because it silences the voice of the voters. The ensuing litigation over bad maps drains our coffers of precious tax dollars.
We have an opportunity in Virginia to draw good maps from the start. A constitutional amendment to create a citizen-led redistricting commission is pending in the General Assembly. The amendment must be passed again in the 2020 General Assembly, and voters must then concur in November. U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that it is up to voters to cure partisan gerrymandering. Virginia now has a chance to do so. It is up to all Virginia lawmakers to do the right thing and pass that constitutional amendment to give us fair maps the first time around.
Jackie Rivas, Arlington
