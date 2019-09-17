We have an opportunity in Virginia to draw good maps from the start. A constitutional amendment to create a citizen-led redistricting commission is pending in the General Assembly. The amendment must be passed again in the 2020 General Assembly, and voters must then concur in November. U.S. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that it is up to voters to cure partisan gerrymandering. Virginia now has a chance to do so. It is up to all Virginia lawmakers to do the right thing and pass that constitutional amendment to give us fair maps the first time around.

Jackie Rivas, Arlington

