We will likely return to the center. But we cannot stay silent and complacent until that happens. We must speak out and we must vote. Because this is what happens when we stop paying attention.

James B. Comey attempted to reassure us that our country is not headed to dissolution. I hope he is right. I experienced the same events and crises that he discussed in his article — and was often worried about the direction our democracy was headed. But through all of it, I didn’t lose faith because I was sure that truth and those who respected the truth would ultimately prevail. In the current environment, truth is not respected — even the lies are not consistent — and those who espouse or pursue the truth are berated and threatened. No, Mr. Comey, these times are different and more dangerous.