According to the Feb. 23 news article “Three 2020 Democrats back idea of reparations for blacks,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro are open to making reparations to African Americans who are descendants of people who were enslaved in the United States.

Why only African Americans? How about the Cherokee, the Iroquois and other Native Americans who were murdered or enslaved by immigrants from Europe and whose land was stolen to build the United States? And while we’re at it, shouldn’t states that joined the Confederacy be forced to make reparations to those of us whose forebears fought and died to preserve the United States?

Candidates who capitalize on historical wrongs done to rightfully aggrieved segments of the electorate are swimming in the cesspool of divisive identity politics. The practicality of their pronouncements begs comprehension.

Rather than mire ourselves in the bureaucratic quagmire that reparations for our historic wrongs entail, we must address economic and social inequality through investments in education, job training, public health and housing. The candidate who presents a realistic plan to achieve these goals will get my vote.

John Ross, Asheville, N.C.