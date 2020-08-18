A number of proposals, roughly similar, have been introduced on Capitol Hill — so far by Democrats. Republicans should not absent themselves. The best way to ensure that a commission does not become one-sided is for Republicans to contribute.

Although the pandemic is still unfolding, broad areas that a U.S. commission should tackle include preparedness in the years before the coronavirus struck. Why did the many warnings of pandemic risk not trigger more action? Why did the United States get caught with so few respirators, ventilators and diagnostic testing equipment and supplies?

Another key field of inquiry is the origin of the pandemic. A commission should investigate this despite the difficult relationship with China. A probe should examine the possibility of a lab accident; it should also investigate whether, and how, the virus may have leaped from animal to human. The World Health Organization has begun such a probe and sent experts to Beijing. Already, the question has been heavily politicized by President Trump, using the derogatory “China virus” in his comments on the pandemic and saying, “It shouldn’t have happened. China should have stopped it.” The investigation needs to establish facts and move beyond cheap scapegoating and attempts to distract from Mr. Trump’s failures.

An investigation ought to explore early warning and rapid response, goals often raised but rarely achieved. Does the world need an effective, shared disease surveillance network that would sound an alarm? Why have previous efforts to build rapid-response countermeasures fallen short?

The probe must examine how the United States performed so poorly in grappling with the onset of the pandemic, including the president’s chaotic and negligent management of the crisis. It should also examine the ill-fated and costly decision to reopen prematurely in May. The probe must also look at systemic issues in the U.S. health-care system, global supply chains, biomedical innovation and funding priorities.

In July, the WHO announced its own plans for an independent review of its pandemic performance, to be led by former prime minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. They will report back next May. The Trump decision to pull the United States out of the organization was counterproductive; hopefully, this review will strengthen the WHO. The United States must return to membership.

Finally, a commission must take a long, hard look over the horizon. If the nation wants a robust and working government ready to protect the public against the next pandemic, what must be done to get there? That is a question both Democrats and Republicans — not to mention the American people — should be eager to answer.