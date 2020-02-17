Mark Koenig, Bethesda

The president’s recent tweet against Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in Roger Stone’s trial, must be called out for what it is: inappropriate and destructive to the role of an impartial judiciary in our constitutional democracy. These attacks must stop.

Twenty other past chairs of the American Bar Association’s Litigation Section join me in signing this letter: Kim J. Askew, Scott J. Atlas, Hilarie Bass, Don Bivens, Brad D. Brian, Robert A. Clifford, Ronald Jay Cohen, N. Lee Cooper, Dennis Drasco, Lawrence J. Fox, Ronald L. Marmer, Barry F. McNeil, Ronald L. Olson, Robert L. Rothman, Robert N. Sayler, Theodore R. Tetzlaff, Michael E. Tigar, Palmer Gene Vance II, H. Thomas Wells Jr. and Steven A. Weiss. We are from states north, south, east and west and are in court every day, defending people’s rights. Our clients expect, and our Constitution guarantees them, a judiciary that is independent and free from political interference.

President Trump’s Feb. 11 tweet suggested that Judge Jackson harbored bias, falsely describing and linking the judge’s handling of prosecutions of his campaign allies and civil claims against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. The president falsely suggested that Judge Jackson had sentenced Paul Manafort to solitary confinement — corrections officials, not the judge, control confinement conditions. Mr. Trump implied that Judge Jackson had favored Ms. Clinton because she dismissed claims that Ms. Clinton had defamed Benghazi victims by defending herself against unsubstantiated accusations.

By their rules of conduct, judges cannot defend themselves publicly against such attacks, which seek to intimidate them in the performance of their constitutional duties. But lawyers can. And we must. Disagreeing with the basis for a judicial decision is one thing. But degrading a judge, particularly when seeking to affect the outcome of a pending case involving the attacker’s ally, has no place in our society; the more so when it comes from the president. Delegitimizing the judiciary threatens the core of our democracy. We must call it out, and it must stop.

Laurence Pulgram, San Francisco