Regarding the March 9 news article “House passes landmark bill upending ethics rules, expanding voter rights”:

Fair and free elections are the heart and soul of a flourishing democracy. When every candidate has equal access to media outlets, candidates win or lose on their own merits. Now, however, the rich have the ability to sway an election. Under existing voting laws, including the precedent set by the Citizens United case, corporate donors and billionaires continue to exploit elections by spending hundreds of millions of dollars to blast the airwaves with negative ad after negative ad. If we’re going to have any chance at real action on the dominant issue of our time — climate change — we must fight to ensure that our democracy works for and represents the needs of all people. We must overturn Citizens United.

Greg Singleton, Springfield